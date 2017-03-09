Suspect in Tiffany Ferguson’s murder has pending charges in North Carolina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused of stabbing a young nurse to death inside her Wedgewood-Houston condo is currently facing charges in another state.

Christopher Drew McLawhorn, 24, faces misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods in Wilson County, North Carolina, according to the District Attorney’s office there.

McLawhorn is due in court to answer to those charges on March 13, 2017. They are the latest in long criminal history in North Carolina, court clerk employees told News 2.

His arrest history dates back to 2009 and includes charges for larceny, breaking and entering, DUI, and drug possession.

Here in Nashville, Metro police announced Wednesday the 24-year-old would be charged in connection with burglarizing the condo of Tiffany Ferguson and with her murder.

According to police, McLawhorn is considered to be homeless but stayed with a friend from time to time. The Nashville Rescue Mission told News 2 he stayed at the mission one time in October 2015.

McLawhorn was also arrested for public intoxication in Nashville in September 2015, misdemeanor theft in October 2015, and misdemeanor theft in December 2016.

His Facebook page has numerous posts in the days before and after Ferguson’s murder.

In one post hours after the murder, he wrote, “F&%$ it…. I’m getting a couple of face tats.”

Four days before the murder, he posted, “you keep it 100 i keep it 100 proof.”

News 2 has reached out to family and friends of McLawhorn in North Carolina and we are waiting to hear back from them.

