Snow possible this weekend in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Old Man Winter isn’t done with us yet, as colder air will be pushing in for the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, showers will push in at first, changing to a mix of rain and snow late in the day and into snow by sunset. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s before falling through the 30s after sunset Saturday. Click here for the News 2 StormTracker Forecast.

A very preliminary forecast of snow accumulations for Saturday night through Sunday morning shows a half inch to an inch in Nashville with one to two inches north and east in areas like Clarksville, Springfield, Portland, Lafayette, Carthage, McMinnville.

Far eastern sections of Middle Tennessee near Center Hill Lake, Cookeville, Sparta, Gainesboro, and Livingston eastward could see two to three inches, especially on the higher elevations of the Cumberland Plateau.

The biggest question marks remain for southern parts of Middle Tennessee, where less snow may fall. Remember, this is a preliminary forecast, and will be updated with time.

Travel could be impacted late Saturday night through Sunday morning as temperatures fall below freezing, to the upper 20s by daybreak.

Sunday afternoon’s highs should reach the 40s, so snow may become a memory by then, except far eastern and northern areas where larger amounts may fall.

