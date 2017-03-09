Safe driving is focus of new safety initiative in Sumner County

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials from several local safety groups are working to keep you safer in Sumner County.

Operation Safe Sumner is aimed to get drivers to slow down and pay attention.

It comes after roadway fatalities more than doubled from 2015 to 2016 from 10 to 24.

“We’re not out to get tickets and raise our numbers, but it’s really a deterrence. It’s to let you know we’re out here watching,” said Chief Donald Bandy with the Gallatin Police Department.

“Please be careful. Please be safe. Everybody’s got family members and they all mean so much to each other and to us, it’s previous cargo, so that’s what our number one goal is to keep everyone safe,” the chief continued.

Speed trailers will be put on major roads such as Highway 31 and Vietnam Veterans Parkway, to tell you how fast you’re going.