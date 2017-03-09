Road rage victim claims he was attacked for having Trump bumper sticker

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The victim of a brutal road rage incident in Pinellas County says he was attacked for supporting President Donald Trump.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon while the victim, Gregg Dunay was driving on 66th Street North in Kenneth City.

He tried to change lanes on the busy street, but another driver wouldn’t let him pass. And things went downhill from there.

“He was cursing at me,” Dunay told News Channel 8. “He was saying F… Trump, F… Trump’s mother, all this stuff, blah, blah, blah. And I just said that is why Trump is now our President because of stuff like this.”

He felt helpless.

“Because I’m scared,” Dunay said. “The way he almost ran me off the road.”

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects at a gas station down the street.

When Dunay stopped at a light near the corner, a driver walked out of nowhere and attacked him.

“And I turned and that’s when he punched me,” Dunay said as he was listening to music at one moment and bloody and beaten in the next.

One witness didn’t hear the words exchanged, but watched as the two drove down the street.

Dunay has no question as to the suspect’s motive.

“The Trump sticker and the Trump banner,” he told News Channel 8. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Kenneth City Police agree it’s a case of road rage, but are still investigating whether the crime was politically motivated.

“That may be the case or not the case,” Chief Kevin Riley told News Channel 8. “We’re still investigating that. It will be part of our investigation. Again, we’re focused on the battery that occurred and finding the suspect or suspects.”

Dunay is not shy about his support of Trump. He’s attended eight rallies and the President’s inauguration.

He says people should move on and accept the fact Trump is president.

“We have to get it over it. You can change your mind in four years.”

After the attack, Dunay was taken to the hospital and now has five stitches.