Middle Tennessee routs Texas-San Antonio 86-70 at Conference USA Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Top seeded Middle Tennessee solidified its’ NCAA resume with an 86-70 blowout of Texas-San Antonio in the quarter-finals of the Conference USA Tournament in Birmingham.

Reggie Upshaw led the way for the Blue Raiders with 21 points, while JaCorey Williams and Giddy Potts each chipped in 14.

Middle Tennessee used a 12-3 run in the first half to run out to a 41-24 lead and never looked back.

The Blue Raiders were red hot the entire game shooting 59 percent from the field and 9 of 17 from 3-point range.

They advance to play 4th seeded UTEP Friday in the semifinals.