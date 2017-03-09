Man wanted for urinating on shoes at Hendersonville Walmart

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man who is accused of urinating onto 50 pairs of children’s shoes at the Hendersonville Walmart.

Hendersonville police said they received a complaint from Walmart on Sunday of the suspect publicly relieving himself on the shoes, which are valued at $550.

Walmart has since discarded the shoes.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video leaving the store in a gray, 4-door sedan.

He was described as between 45 to 55 years old with balding hair and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.