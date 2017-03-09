Man drives through garage of Brentwood home

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after he crashed into a Brentwood home early Thursday morning.

It happened at a home on Ella Lane around 3 a.m.

Authorities at the scene told News 2 the car was traveling down Waller Road when it lost control, traveled through a yard before hitting a guy wire and through the garage of the home.

Police found the driver and placed him into a Tennessee Highway Patrol deputy’s cruiser for questioning.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

The guy wire was snapped during the crash and power is out in the immediate area.

