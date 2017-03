Click here to watch his expected court appearance after 9 a.m. via your mobile device.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man charged in a nurse’s murder at Nashville condo is expected to appear in court on drug possession charges.

Christopher McLawhorn is now charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated burglary in the death of Tiffany Ferguson.

He was developed as a person of interest and arrested by police for misdemeanor drug possession early Sunday morning.

Click here for more on Tiffany Ferguson’s murder.