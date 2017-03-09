Lawmakers say final goodbyes to Senator Douglas Henry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lawmakers are saying a final goodbye to one of the most esteemed and recognizable lawmakers in Tennessee state history.

Senator Douglas Henry’s casket is on display at the state capitol so everyone can pay their respects.

He died Sunday night at his Nashville home. He was 90 years old.

Henry stepped down from his seat just over two years ago after serving for more than four decades.

The Nashville native may be best known for telling generations of lawmakers how to keep government out of debt.

But as House Speaker Beth Harwell told News 2, Senator Henry will also be remembered for his dedication and kindness.

“You know, I used to challenge myself to attend any event that Senator Henry wasn’t already there, and I never was successful. He attended every event in his district. He loved and cared about the people he represented,” Harwell said.

Governor Haslam also reflect on Henry’s legacy, saying, “Obviously I already knew who he was when I became governor, but he came up and introduced himself to me and said, ‘I will do anything I can to help you, but you have to know I’m always going to take the state’s long term interest first.'”

Visitation ends Thursday night at 6 p.m. Services are scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. at the Downtown Presbyterian Church.