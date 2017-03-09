Heroin seized during traffic stop on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than half a pound of heroin was seized during a traffic stop on Interstate 65 Tuesday night.

Metro police reported Hugo Contreras-Gonzales, 34, was driving 66 mph in a 55 mph zone on I-65 South near Trinity Lane when an officer pulled him over.

Contreras-Gonzales did not have a valid driver license and gave the officer a passport, telling him he had only been in the country for 15 days, according to police.

According to a release, K-9 officer Stryker detected the presence of narcotics and officers searched Contreras-Gonzales’ Toyota Odyssey, finding the heroin in two separate grease tubes near the rear passenger area.

Contreras-Gonzales was booked into the Metro jail and charged with possession of heroin for resale. His bond was set at $82,000.