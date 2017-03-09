Georgia eliminates Tennessee 59-57 at SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Admiral Schofield missed an open 3-point field goal in the closing seconds and the Tennessee Volunteers fell to Georgia 59-57 at the SEC Tournament in Nashville Thursday.

The Bulldogs and Volunteers were back and forth all day trading the lead 12 times. Georgia took the lead for good at 55-53 on a steal and dunk by Juwan Parker.

JJ Frazier led Georgia with 17 points.

Nashville native Jordan Bone led Tennessee with 14 points and Lamonte Turner chipped in 13.

The one and done at Bridgestone Arena leaves the Volunteers at 16-16 for the season and even an N-I-T invitation in doubt.

Georgia advances to play top seeded Kentucky Friday in the quarterfinals.