Former Metro councilman Loniel Greene’s cousin found guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The cousin of a former Metro councilman Loniel Greene was found guilty Wednesday of multiple charges.

Tavares Buchanan was arrested in December 2015 and charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Greene and Buchanan were accused of trying to talk Buchanan’s ex-girlfriend out of testifying against him.

During a bond hearing for Buchanan, Greene admitted to lying under oath regarding where money for Buchanan’s bond came from.

Greene is accused of attempting to coerce a domestic violence victim who was allegedly abused by Buchanan.

Greene pleaded not guilty to coercion in March 2016. Buchanan is expected to be sentenced on May 14.

Click here for complete coverage of Tavares Buchanan.