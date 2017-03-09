Family of slain nurse reacts to murder arrest

There are two videos in this story. Click here to watch them on your New 2 app.

LORETTO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tiffany Ferguson’s friends and family told News 2 they are very grateful Metro police made an arrest in her murder, but they still have many unanswered questions in the case.

Minister Clayton Wilbanks was close friends with Ferguson since she was a little girl. On Saturday, he officiated her funeral.

Minister Wilbanks read News 2 a passage from the service, written by one of her sisters.

“Tiffany was the best of us, she was the good sister, the one who gave everyone the benefit of doubt, the one you called when you needed a kind word or a shoulder,” read Wilbanks from a letter.

Ferguson’s sister posted on Facebook that she opened her devotional book and turned it right to a passage that gave her some comfort Tuesday afternoon.

Minister Wilbanks said he hopes this is the beginning of closure, but right now loved ones are still looking for answers.

“Why he chose this particular apartment, why whoever did this felt the need to end it in murder?” asked Wilbanks.

Ferguson was referred to as a rising star in the nursing community.

She was a critical care nurse at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. Her friends have started a scholarship fund in her honor.

