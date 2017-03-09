Driver rescued by good Samaritan after crashing into Columbia pond

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver was pulled to safety by a good Samaritan after crashing into a pond in Columbia Wednesday night.

The crash occurred on Indian Camp Springs Road.

The Maury County Fire Department reported the victim was trapped inside the vehicle after landing upside down in the water.

When first responders arrived to the scene, they found the driver had been pulled from the frigid waters by a passerby.

The department identified the good Samaritan as Robert Rogers of Columbia and thanked him for his heroic actions.

Rogers reportedly waded into the water, opened the vehicle’s door and pulled the victim to safety.

No additional information was released.