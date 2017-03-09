Driver extricated after crashing into utility pole on Bell Road

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver was trapped after crashing into a utility pole in Antioch Thursday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Bell Road and Hickory Highlands Drive around 5:15 a.m.

Crews at the scene told News 2 the driver was traveling eastbound on Bell Road when he crossed all lanes of traffic and crashed into the pole.

It reportedly took 25 minutes to extricate him from the vehicle after the crash.

He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The pole was snapped about 12 feet above the point of impact. The Nashville Electric Service has been notified.

All lanes of Bell Road are currently closed. It is unknown when they will fully reopen to traffic.

