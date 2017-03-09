As new technology is paramount, Robertson County gives students laptops

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Knowing how to use the newest technology is paramount in today’s education, and Robertson County Schools is making sure their students are not left behind.

Earlier this week, it was announced that every single high school now has their own laptop.

“Our mission is to make sure these students succeed in life and in a technologically-advanced society, is what I think the mission statement actually says,” said Director of Schools Mike Davis.

“But the county commission is willing to fund this through a special resolution where they set aside $400,000 per year to provide the one-to-one devices for our students,” Davis continued.

They started with the freshman class and will continue to build up so eventually every student will be equipped with their own computer.

“We’re using a really nice little Windows-based unit that will flip. It’s a convertible and it can be a tablet. It has a webcam in it and long, long battery life. We’ve been looking for that type of device for a long time that could last and could stand up under a full days use,” explained James Marshall, the Supervisor of Technology for the school district.

World history teacher Jennifer Mayo is integrating the laptops into her lesson plans and already sees the benefits.

“For the research, we enjoyed doing this project and not having to reserve a lab or leave the classroom. We could do in here,” said Mayo.

“They know that these students are going to have technology skills to survive in the real world when they get out, so to be able to base that, learn that, do that while they’re in high school, we plan for that to prepare them to succeed in life,” explained Marshall.

For those parents worried about security, Marshall says there is a filtering program in place that travels with each laptop. No matter what network the kids are connected to, they’re taken back through the school’s filter.