Animal control centers join forces for Mission Pawsible Adopt-a-Thon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Animal Care and Control is teaming up with the Williamson County Animal Center for a two-day event.

Both shelters will keep their doors open extra late with the goal of finding pets a new home during the Mission Pawsible Adopt-a-Thon.

Both shelters will be open from 10 a.m. until 12 a.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Adoption fees will also be waived

During the event, potential adopters will meet with an adoption counselor to find the best match for their family.

Once their best match is found, the adoption will be processed and all adoption fees will be waived during the Adopt-A-Thon.

Every adoptable animal comes with up-to-date vaccinations, and is microchipped as well as spayed or neutered.

During the spring and summer months, both open-admission facilities can see intakes double, with more than 40 animals entering each shelter per day.