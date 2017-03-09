2 video store clerks robbed at gunpoint in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for two men who robbed employees of a Columbia video store at gunpoint Monday.

It happened at the Silver Screen Videos on James Campbell Boulevard at 9:30 p.m.

Columbia police said one of the suspects walked into the store with a gun while the other went behind the counter and punched the male employee, knocking him to the floor.

The two then took money from the register and left.

They were seen leaving in a dark-colored pickup truck with an extended cab and silver tool box.

One suspect was wearing all dark clothing and the one with a gun wore gloves, a mask, cut-off khaki pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.