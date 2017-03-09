2 charged with placing credit card skimmer on ATM inside Publix

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were arrested after a credit card skimmer was found on an ATM inside the Publix in Nipper’s Corner.

According to Metro police arrest affidavits, 27-year-old Yorm Para was seen placing the credit card skimming device on a U.S. Bank ATM inside the Old Hickory Boulevard grocery store on Monday.

A customer reportedly discovered the skimmer Wednesday after it fell off the ATM onto the floor.

The customer reported it to U.S. Bank employees, who called Metro police.

Police arrested Para when he returned to the store on Wednesday night to try to retrieve the skimmer.

Victor Mora, 31, was driving the car Para was in as he returned to the store.

Police pulled the car over and second credit card skimming device was found inside the car.

Para faces two charges of criminal simulation. His bond was set at $20,000. Mora faces one charge of criminal simulation and his bond was set at $10,000.