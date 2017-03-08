Woolworth on 5th restaurant, event space coming to downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new restaurant and event space is planned for the old Woolworth building at 221 Fifth Avenue North in downtown Nashville.

The announcement will be made on Wednesday morning by TomKats Hospitality, which will call the new venture “Woolworth on 5th.”

Most recently, the building housed a Dollar General store that closed in 2016.

The building is part of the Fifth Avenue Historic District, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

TomKats Hospitality’s portfolio of restaurants includes Fin & Pearl, The Southern, and Acme Feed & Seed.