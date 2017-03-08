Woman receives touching apology note for stolen wind chime

TACOMA, Wash. (WCMH) — In a Facebook post, the woman forgives the person who took her wind chime because of a touching reason.

Chrissy Marie, posted to Facebook March 3, a photo of an apology note and a five dollar bill, with the explanation, “So this was on my door this morning.”

The note says “I am sorry that we stold your windchimes our mom died and like butterflies so my sister took it to put by our window I am sorry this is only money I have please do not be mad at us. Jake.”

Marie continues in the post to say she isn’t mad, because she had three of the wind chimes and Jake is welcome to get his money back as well as a chime for himself.

“I am not mad please come over to my house,” Marie finishes.

Her post has been shared more than 500 times with close to 2,000 reactions.