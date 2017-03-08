Suspect wanted for using cloned credit card in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man who allegedly used a cloned credit card to buy a money order at a Mt. Juliet Publix.

Police said the man used the victim’s credit card information on a cloned card to purchase a nearly $1,700 money order at the Publix located at 11207 Lebanon Road.

The victim, who was still in possession of the actual credit card, noticed the fraudulent charges on his account on Feb. 9 after the suspect bought the money order the day before.

The suspect t was captured on surveillance video using the fraudulent card.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550 or Crime Stoppers at 615-754-TIPS.