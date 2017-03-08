Stones River National Battlefield plans controlled burn to promote growth

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Stones River National Battlefield staff is planning a controlled burn of about 180 acres of fields and forested areas this March.

The burn is part of the park’s Fire Management Plan and will take place on March 9 and 10.

The areas to be burned include parts of McFadden Farm and sites on the main battlefield adjoining Thompson Lane and Old Nashville Highway.

The goal of the burn is to promote growth of native species and to recycle nutrients into the soil while also helping to control invasive plants.

Trained wildland firefighters from the Natchez Trace Parkway and Stones River National Battlefield will manage the prescribed burns.

Some areas of the park may be closed during times needed to complete the burns.