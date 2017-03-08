Stewart County Schools close due to issues at sewage storage facility

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Stewart County Schools decided to close Wednesday after a problem at a sewage storage facility that services the district.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation asked the entire district to close as a precaution.

The sewage facility is located near Stewart County High School. A district representative told News 2 the issue is affecting four nearby buildings.

The district called the closing an unforeseen circumstance and apologized for the short notice.