Southern Women’s Show coming to Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Southern Women’s Show will be held at the Music City Center in Nashville from Thursday, March 30 until Sunday, April 2.

The four-day festival of food, fun and fashion always attracts a big crowd. Click here to find out more about the event.

Shoppers enjoy hundreds of booths that offer everything for cooking demonstrations to makeup sessions to free haircuts.

There are new exhibitors with plenty of discounts, specials and giveaways.

