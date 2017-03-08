Police find meth, counterfeit cash during raid on Crossville home

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An uncover narcotics investigation by police yielded the discovery of methamphetamine, cash and counterfeit currency at a Crossville home.

Detectives working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 249 Lee Circle in Crossville on March 3.

The search warrant followed an in-depth undercover investigation and drug purchases, which led to the discovery of the illegal narcotics operation, according to Crossville police.

Criminal indictments will be sought on 56-year-old Carol Dixon, a resident of the home, by the Cumberland County Grand Jury.

No additional information was released.