Michigan boy with autism gets special birthday party at fire alarm factory

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon boy with autism received a very special birthday party this week.

Grandy Miller’s autism causes him to fixate on fire alarms. 24 Hour News 8 first met him last autumn after someone left a nasty note for his mother because he was making a sound like a fire alarm in a Muskegon-area Meijer. Since then, may people have showed their support for Grandy.

Monday, Grandy celebrated his seventh birthday at the Honeywell Security alarm company in Northford, Connecticut. The company threw him a surprise fire alarm-themed party and he got to try out some of the products in their factory.

Honeywell paid for the trip for Grandy and his mom.