Metro police to hold news conference on young nurse’s murder

News 2 will take the press conference live. Watch above or click here from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are holding a news conference Wednesday night on the murder of a young nurse.

Tiffany Ferguson, a 23-year-old from Alabama working at Saint Thomas West, was stabbed to death last week at the Wedgewood Park condominiums.

An arrest has yet to be made. At the time, police said they believe the act was random.

It’s not known at this time what Metro police plan to announce.

Click here for more on Tiffany Ferguson’s murder.