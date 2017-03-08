Lebanon mother tells suspect who stole from children’s graves to ‘leave it alone’

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lebanon police continue to investigate the theft of several items from children’s graves at a Cedar Grove Cemetery.

“Just leave it alone this is a special place, a sacred place. There’s no reason for you to be out here touching anything,” said Marcia Sartain, who has buried three children at the cemetery.

Every holiday, the Lebanon mother visits the cemetery on South Maple Street where she lovingly decorates the graves of her three children, Abigail, Jacob, and Charlie.

Charlie was born 30 weeks premature and did not survive. Abigail and Jacob had a very rare form of dwarfism.

She is also a foster mom who still has four children at home.

For Valentine’s Day, Sartain decorated the graves with flowers, toys and solar lights.

“That is what I get to do for my children now that they are deceased,” she told News 2. “And I always put decorations out here and I trust people have enough morals not to touch them.”

It was the day after Valentine’s Day when Sartain noticed vandals had desecrated her children’s graves, stealing all the decorations and breaking the glass lights.

“Absolutely everything. There was nothing out here when I came back except the broken glass.

And there has been way more valuable stuff out here for Christmas and it has never been bothered, so I am not sure why people chose to bother it now,” she said.

The cemetery does not have surveillance camera and the police have no leads at this time.

Sartain has this message for the cemetery vandals.

“Please don’t come out here if you don’t have any business out here. Don’t take my children’s things, don’t take anyone’s things, especially children. Leave it alone. This is a special place, sacred place, no reason for you to be out here,” she said.

According to Sartain, once her story was posted to Facebook, other citizens also complained they too had grave sites desecrated.

Lebanon police told News 2 there is a $500 reward being offered for information. If you have any information on who may be responsible, please contact police or Detective Bringhurst at 615-444-2323 or 615-453-4315.