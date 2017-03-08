Hendersonville mayor wins Super Bowl challenge

There are two videos inside this story. Click here to watch both from the News 2 app.

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mayor of Hendersonville, Jamie Clary, was awarded an honorary football for winning Good Morning Nashville’s Super Bowl challenge.

News 2 invited seven mayors from across Middle Tennessee to predict the score of the Super Bowl and Mayor Clary came the closest.

He was only off by three points, edging out mayors of Murfreesboro and Hopkinsville.

Good Morning Nashville anchor Dawn Davenport presented Clary with a football signed by the entire morning show team before the city’s rotary club meeting.

Clary, who has lived in Hendersonville for 44 years, told News 2 how excited he is to watch his city grow over the years.

“The demand for Hendersonville is increasing, businesses are moving up from Nashville and we still have plenty of acres available near Indian Lake,” said Cleary.

The rotary club will host a huge fish fry to raise money for area charities and non-profits. It will be held April 29 on the Rock Castle grounds on Old Hickory Lake.

