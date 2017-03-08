Glencliff High teacher on leave amid allegations of inappropriate contact with student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Glencliff High School teacher was placed on leave after allegations surfaced the teacher had inappropriate contact with a student.

Metro Nashville Public Schools released a statement Wednesday saying the teacher was placed on leave Monday.

The district says it is cooperating with an investigation by Metro police and the Department of Children’s Services.

The identity of the teacher has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.