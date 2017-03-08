Former Tennessee police officer accused of selling meth while on duty

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former East Tennessee police officer is accused of distributing meth while on duty.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the he and another woman were both indicted last week by a Sevier County grand jury.

An investigation into David Goins began in April 2016. At the time, he worked as an officer for the Gatlinburg Police Department.

Agents reportedly developed information he was distributing methamphetamine while on duty as well as alerting other drug traffickers to law enforcement activity in the area.

Goins resigned from the police department last July.

Months later in an undercover operation led by TBI and drug agents, authorities say they were able to buy meth from both Goins and his girlfriend, Savannah Ford. The TBI says the purchase was made in a public park.

Goins was indicted last week on one count of official misconduct, while both he and Ford were indicted on one count of the sale and delivery of schedule II drugs in a drug-free zone.

Goins was arrested and booked into the Sevier County jail on a $50,000 bond

Ford was served in the Sevier County jail where she was already being held on unrelated charges. Her bond was set at $25,000.