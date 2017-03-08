Former driver’s license examiner convicted of bribery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former driver’s license examiner has been convicted of bribery and conspiring to issue unlawful driver’s licenses.

Walton Wand, of Antioch, was convicted by a federal jury in Nashville Tuesday.

The 52-year-old used his position as a state employee to solicit and accept bribes in exchange for issuing driver’s licenses to unqualified individuals, according to prosecutors.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, three co-conspirators testified against Wand.

They said Wand directed them to recruit other individuals, primarily Middle Easterners and Egyptians living around the Nashville area, to pay the bribes.

Once he received the payments, Wand issued driver’s licenses to these individuals, many of whom had previously failed to pass the driver’s knowledge test.

Co-conspirators Nourrdine Abidi and Youssef Aziz Abdelmalak have both pleaded guilty and are set to be sentenced on March 17, 2017.

Another co-conspirator, Faransis Faltas, also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring with Wand to issue unlawful driver’s licenses.

Faltas is set to be sentenced on May 19, 2017.

Wand faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each conspiracy conviction and another 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the bribery conviction.