Emergency officials: Calls to 911 from AT&T not getting through

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – State emergency officials said Wednesday calls to 911 from AT&T are not getting through.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says you need to use another carrier or a landline for emergency calls.

It’s reported that callers using AT&T either get a busy signal or the phone just keeps ringing.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the outage or when it will be repaired.

News 2 spoke with the EMA Director in Wilson County who says the problem began for them around 5 p.m.

If AT&T is your only option, here are other county-specific lines:

Davidson County – 615-862-8600

Wilson County – 615-449-7610