Nashville’s most dangerous intersections identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to a new study, the most dangerous intersection in the Nashville area is Hickory Hollow Parkway and Mount View Road in Antioch.

“We have a lot of problems here–signage, lighting, speed, and poor visibility,” said Attorney Jonathan Williams with LRW Law Firm.

Williams told News 2 the attorneys at his firm teamed up with data and visualization experts because they want us to be aware of intersections where drivers have the highest chance of having an accident.

“We see a lot of bad wrecks and things that destroy families. Anything we can do to our the knowledge out there so people can drive safer is good for everybody,” said Williams.

They spent months analyzing data from 37,000 Tennessee Department of Transportation crash reports from 2015. Click here to view the study results in full.

Data shows Hickory Hollow Parkway and Mount View Road has the highest crash rate and the highest injury rate by nearly double, with the lowest traffic volume.

“Based on our study, if you’re in a car driving in Nashville, you’re more likely to be in a wreck at this intersection that any other,” said Williams.

He told News 2 the main problem has to do with driver expectancy. From about 500 feet away from the intersection, drivers can’t see the stop sign on Mount View Road because of the trees and rock wall, leaving little time to react if someone pulls out in front of you.

“Drivers expect consistency when they’re driving so if your look down here you have a yellow sign that says there’s a curve ahead, so if I’m driving I expect there to be a curve. If that sign’s not there, I expect there not to be a curve. So if you look on this side, there’s nothing to warn me that there’s an intersection coming so I expect there not to be one,” he said.

Williams believes if officials put up warning signs, there will be fewer accidents there.

Mayor Megan Barry announced plans to improve 15 intersections in Nashville, but the Hickory Hollow Parkway and Mount View Road intersection is not on the list.

News 2 called her office Wednesday morning, and sent her the traffic study to find out if there’s a chance she might add the intersection to her list, but we haven’t heard back.

The station is also waiting to hear back from someone in the Public Works Department to find out if they can add some intersection warning signs on Hickory Hollow Parkway.

Four of the top five most dangerous intersections are in Antioch.