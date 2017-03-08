Columbia man accused of holding girlfriend against will for days

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Columbia man is accused of holding his girlfriend against her will for days and shooting the man who tried to rescue her.

Benjamin King, 37, was booked into the Maury County jail over the weekend. He is charged with attempted murder, unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment, and domestic assault.

According to a warrant obtained Wednesday by News 2, King held his girlfriend at a home on Chestnut Ridge Road in Columbia for at least five days beginning Feb. 26 and “physically restrained her from leaving” as well as “took her cell phone away to prohibit her from calling for help.”

When a man showed up to King’s home, the paperwork alleges King tried to kill the guy “by pointing a firearm at the victim” and “after a struggle over the firearm, a round was discharged striking the victim in the upper leg.”

As for the charge of reckless endangerment, investigators said King fired into the shooting victim’s vehicle and placed the passenger in danger of harm or death.

The 37-year-old is also accused of dragging his girlfriend back into the home. The details of what happened between that incident and King’s arrest are not included in the warrant.

News 2 has reached out to the Maury County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the case, but we have not heard back.

King is being held on a $205,000 bond.