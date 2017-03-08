Cleanup continues at Four Corners Marina following EF-1 tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several boats remain at the bottom of Four Corners Marina following last week’s EF-1 tornado that passed through the area.

The owner of the marina sent out a letter to slip owners on Tuesday saying he’s made some important and quick decisions to resolve the disaster as quickly as he can, in the safest possible way.

The marina has received clearance from their insurance company to remove all boats from the damaged areas of the marina, which started at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Contracts have also been signed with salvage companies to remove the damaged docks and structures and a construction company out of Indiana will build new docks.