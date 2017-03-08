Clarksville officer honored for saving baby in hostage situation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKR) – An officer who saved a baby from a hostage situation and a deputy who rescued a man before he jumped off a bridge: those are two of the heroic stories shared at an event honoring the work of emergency responders Wednesday.

Among them was Clarksville police officer Brandan Hendriks.

On May 1 last year, Hendricks responded to what he thought was a domestic disturbance call in the 300 block of Gomer Road in Clarksville.

“Upon getting there, there were multiple people screaming and yelling he had a baby in the bathroom,” he said.

Hendricks was new to the force, but he quickly realized it was a hostage situation.

The suspect had beaten up his girlfriend and barricaded himself in the bathroom of the house with their 8-month-old baby and a large kitchen knife.

The man was making threats.

“It was about an hour and a half of talking to him. Throughout that hour and a half, I was able to calm him down and work on an exit strategy that everyone felt good about,” said Officer Hendricks.

Meantime, backup arrived and the baby was rushed to safety.

Officer Hendricks’ fiancé remembers that night.

“He came home really exhausted that day, more exhausted than normal, but you could tell he was relieved that he actually got to come home and tell that story,” said fiancé and fellow officer Samantha Getter.

Law enforcement officers said what Hendricks did was very impressive because he never had any crisis negotiation training.

The officer told News 2 he feels differently.

“I look at it as I did my job. Everyone tells me it is above and beyond. I don’t think there is a thing as above and beyond,” he explained.

The award ceremony was hosted by the Clarksville Civitan Club. The group says in 2016, 143 law enforcement officers and 18 firefighters lost their lives in the line of duty.