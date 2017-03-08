Boy found wandering in Franklin; Police trying to locate parents

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Franklin are trying to find the parents of a little boy found wandering around.

The boy, believe to be 2 or 3 years old and Hispanic, was found near 300 N. Royal Oaks Boulevard. Officers do not know where he came from.

The child was wearing a white sweater, black pants with a white stripe, and blue shoes.

Franklin police are urging area parents to immediately check on your children. If found missing, call 615-794-2513.

Anyone with information on the identity of this child or location of his parents is also urged to call.