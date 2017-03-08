BBB advising Nashville Bike Week customers on how to get refunds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Better Business Bureau reports thousands of inquiries from people who purchased tickets, vendor space and sponsorships for Nashville Bike Week.

The 10-day motorcycle festival is scheduled for Sept.14 through the 24th in Humphreys County, though an exact venue has not been announced since the original venue, Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, cut ties with the organization in early February.

PREVIOUS: Search for Nashville Bike Week organizer continues; Venue remains up in air

Organizers originally said refunds were not only going to be issued, but were being processed in an email to News 2 dated Feb. 20, 2017.

However, two days later, the web site for Nashville Bike Week said no refunds of any kind would be issued for tickets or campsites either purchased prior to that date or after.

During a Facebook Live broadcast on Saturday morning, Leffingwell said attorneys for Nashville Bike Week advised them about the refund decision.

“After discussing it with our attorneys, there is [SIC] no refunds,” Leffingwell said. “Sell your ticket if you don’t want to come.”

The BBB is advising people on how to get refunds.

“We are telling people if they purchased their tickets with credit cards to dispute the charge with their credit card company,” BBB CEO/President Kathleen Calligan said. “They can include a copy of our BBB alert to show that this man has a history of fraudulent business dealings.”

Leffingwell has a long criminal history involving fraud and theft.

He has active warrants for his arrest in Sumner County, Maury County, the state of Georgia and the state of Missouri on federal probation violations.

Leffingwell was convicted of federal wire fraud in 2006 as part of a plea agreement in Missouri. Federal prosecutors said he ran a scheme where he claimed to promote products and sell merchandise during NASCAR events.

But he never promoted the products and took the customer’s money.

He was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison; three years supervised release, 500 hours in a residential substance abuse program and ordered to pay $249,000 in restitution.

In Nashville he was sentenced to two years in jail for two counts of felony theft. Those convictions were in connection with his concrete business Go Concrete.

In one of the cases, a customer hired Leffingwell to install a privacy fence. The customer wrote a check for $1,000 as a down payment for the job that was estimated to cost $1,500.

The customer reported that Leffingwell never started the work and gave numerous excuses when the customer contacted him about completing the job.

In another case, a customer hired Leffingwell to complete contract work that was going to cost $1,400.The customer wrote a check for an $800 deposit. Leffingwell never completed the work.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office continues to collect information from people who made purchases from Nashville Bike Week.

You can submit your information directly to the sheriff’s office via a specially created link.

Leffingwell said in his Facebook Live broadcast that he would be announcing someone who would take over organizing the event while he “stepped back” to handle his personal issues.

He also promised another announcement to unveil the new venue for Nashville Bike Week, though he did not give a date for that announcement.