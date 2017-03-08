2 men wanted for using fraudulent credit cards in 4 counties

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify two men accused of using fraudulent credit cards last month.

The men reportedly used the cards on Feb. 25 and 25 at Walmarts in Rutherford, Bedford, Marshall and Davidson counties.

One suspect, who was wearing sunglasses and a stocking cap, was last seen driving a white panel van with no windows. He purchases large amounts of oil and prepaid cards.

The other suspect, who wore a camouflage sweatshirt and hat, used proceeds from the prepaid cards to purchase tires at a Walmart in Antioch. He was seen on surveillance video driving away in a white pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 615-904-3044.