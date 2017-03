NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two drivers were injured, one critically, in a head-on collision on Lebanon Pike Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred in the 1100 block near Calvary Cemetery around 9 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the drivers were both transported to area hospitals, where one was listed in critical condition.

Lebanon Road is currently closed in both directions near the crash scene. It is unknown when the road will reopen.

No additional information was immediately released.