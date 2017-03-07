Wilson County deputies seek driver accused of hitting ambulance, first responder

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County deputies are seeking help from the public in identifying a driver who hit an ambulance and struck a first responder while fleeing the scene.

The crash occurred on Feb. 4 at Midnight at the intersection of Highway 231 N and Hartman Drive.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says a county ambulance was hit from behind by a tan colored car. When first responders got out of the vehicle to check on the driver, he reportedly fled the scene.

As he attempted to leave the area, he struck a first responder with his door and pulled her a short distance, injuring her.

The driver of the vehicle is a described as a male in his 20’s with a medium build wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

The vehicle is a tan four-door compact car and will likely have front end damage.

The driver did make a reference to possibly residing in the Kontiki neighborhood and was last seen travelling northbound on Hwy 231 from the Hartman Drive intersection.

Anyone with information which leads to the successful identification, prosecution, and conviction of the person involved in this incident could be entitled to a cash reward of up to $500.00.

Please call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office crime stoppers at 615-444-5245 with any information, callers can remain anonymous.