NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A week after 23-year-old nurse Tiffany Ferguson was murdered inside her south Nashville condo, the Wedgewood community is holding a meeting to address growing safety concerns.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the community room of the Midtown Hills Precinct.

Metro police and a number of city leaders are set to attend.

The investigation into Ferguson’s murder is ongoing.

