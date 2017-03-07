Tennessee ranks among top 10 states for fraud complaints

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A report has found that Tennessee ranks among the top 10 states for fraud complaints.

Tennessee residents reported that they lost $10.9 million in 2016 to scams and frauds, according to the Consumer Sentinel Network‘s annual data report.

The same report ranked Tennessee as No. 9 nationally for fraud complaints in the country.

The Consumer Sentinel Network is an investigative tool of the Federal Trade Commission that tracks complaints about various scams.

The top scams hitting Tennesseans include debt collection fraud, imposter scams, telephone and mobile services, prizes and banks.

The top identity theft scams include credit card fraud, phone or utilities fraud and tax related fraud.

A Murfreesboro woman fell victim to an IRS fraud just this week.

Judy, who did not want to use her last name for privacy, found out someone stole her identity and filed her income taxes.

“At first I thought I made a typo when submitting our return,” she said. “But the IRS confirmed to me just yesterday that someone used me and my husband’s social security numbers to file a tax return.”

The Better Business Bureau said Tennessee’s high ranking for complaints signals something positive – that victims are coming forward to report fraud.

“Years ago people were so embarrassed to report being defrauded,” BBB CEO Kathleen Calligan said. “Now, more people come forward, which helps us track these scams.”

Calligan said Nashville is such a popular destination and so high-profile internationally that scammers not only target people in Music City, but also use the city as bait for victims.