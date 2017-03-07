Staff says Nashville’s Jewish community center is safe, secure environment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Michael Gross is the program director at the Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville.

He told News 2 in this time of heightened alerts at JCC’s across the United States, and here in Middle Tennessee, the facility is a safe and secure environment.

“After the 9/11 attacks, our board took it very seriously and instituted a large security program. All of our staff are very highly trained and all security procedures here at the center. We have full-time security that are here in the building 24/7,” said Gross.

News of another round of threats against JCC’s across the U.S. hit Tuesday morning. Although Nashville’s center did not receive a threat Tuesday, there have been three bomb threats against it in recent weeks.

“We are one of the few JCC’s that I’ve had three bomb threat since January. The third one started to weigh heavy on the hearts of our staff, it’s a bit traumatic,” said Gross.

In response, Gross said the Nashville Jewish Community Center is hosting a community forum to discuss the ongoing investigation into these threats and Wednesday it will launch the “I say yes to the JCC” campaign, to promote the positive impact of the center and celebrate its services that are available to everyone.

“The JCC’s across the nation are known for early childhood education and we want people to be able to know that we continue to do that, and also to know about our fitness and wellness and arts and cultural activities,” said Gross.

Harriet Sherley is the fitness and wellness director at the Gordon JCC. She was working at the facility when the center received three bomb threats.

Sherley is not Jewish and told News 2 it was the first time she experienced that type of hate.

“It makes me angry, but it also makes me very sad to realize I’m friends with people that had to deal with this most of their lives,” she said.

Including Tuesday, there have been six waves of threats against JCC’s since January.