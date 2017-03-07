Shots fired, glass broken during attempted break-in at Nashville gun store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The owner of Nashville Gun and Knife is cleaning up this morning after an attempted break-in.

According to the owner, several suspects tried to get into the store on Old Harding Pike early Tuesday morning by breaking out the glass in the front door.

The steel bars kept the suspects out, but the suspects did not stop. The owner said the surveillance video showed them firing shots through windows and even at the door frame.

The video also shows one of the suspects dodging a pullet that ricocheted off the door.

Metro Police have a good description of those involved in the robbery thanks to the surveillance footage.

The suspects never got inside the store and the owner credits Metro Police with their quick response.

No other details have been released.