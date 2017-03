RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 24 west in Rutherford County is blocked after a tractor-trailer overturned just before Almaville Road.

The incident was first reported Tuesday at 10:46 a.m.

The right lanes of westbound traffic are blocked as crews work the scene.

The scene is expected to be cleared by 11:48 a.m.

