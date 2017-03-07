Resolution would make pornography a public health crisis in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pornography: It’s being called a rising epidemic.

While the content may just be a click away, the issue may soon be on the Tennessee House Floor, thanks to a resolution by Senator Mae Beavers.

The resolution, which would recognize pornography as a public health crisis, was passed through the State Senate unanimously this week.

The issue was brought to the senate floor in part by local subcontractor Ricky Darr.

“It’s to put the problem right there on the table, for people to begin to take action on it,” explained Darr, who’s also an action leader with Make America Porn Free.

Contractor by day, Darr’s official title is “Dad,” and as a father, he’s all too aware of pornography’s effect.

“My 6-year-old came across pornography last year,” said Darr. “My son came up to me and said, ‘Dad I’ve seen a whole lot of illegals.’ He calls them illegals, and I knew what he was talking about.”

State officials say the effect of porn on a young mind can be devastating, possibly leading to low self-esteem and eating disorders.

The resolution notes that young adolescents who view porn may have an “increased desire to engage in risky sexual behavior.”

“I’m concerned for my grandchildren,” explained Senator Beavers, while the resolution was being discussed in committee. “Twenty-seven percent of children are being exposed to pornography before they even reach puberty.”

The resolution now moves to the House for discussion.