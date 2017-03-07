Police search for suspect in hit-and-run with Metro school bus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are looking for a woman they believe was behind the wheel of a pickup truck involved in a hit and run crash with a Metro school bus last week.

The crash occurred Tuesday at around 6:30 a.m.

Metro police say the driver of a black 4-door pickup truck with chrome bed rails, possibly a Nissan Titan, made a right turn on red from Fesslers Lane onto Murfreesboro Pike and struck the school bus.

The driver then fled the scene on Murfreesboro Pike toward downtown.

No students were on the bus at the time, but the impact caused $16,000 worth of damage.

Police believe the impact caused significant damage to the driver’s side of the pickup truck.

A witness reported seeing the suspect vehicle exit the McDonald’s parking lot, just before it struck the school bus.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows a woman getting into the driver’s side of a black pickup truck before exiting the parking lot onto Fesslers Lane.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the attached surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

