Police search for suspect in hit-and-run with Metro school bus

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are looking for a woman they believe was behind the wheel of a pickup truck involved in a hit and run crash with a Metro school bus last week.

The crash occurred Tuesday at around 6:30 a.m.

Metro police say the driver of a black 4-door pickup truck with chrome bed rails, possibly a Nissan Titan, made a right turn on red from Fesslers Lane onto Murfreesboro Pike and struck the school bus.

Metro school bus hit-and-run suspect vehicle. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The driver then fled the scene on Murfreesboro Pike toward downtown.

No students were on the bus at the time, but the impact caused $16,000 worth of damage.

Police believe the impact caused significant damage to the driver’s side of the pickup truck.

A witness reported seeing the suspect vehicle exit the McDonald’s parking lot, just before it struck the school bus.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows a woman getting into the driver’s side of a black pickup truck before exiting the parking lot onto Fesslers Lane.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the attached surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Metro school bus crash